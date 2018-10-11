Frances Fitzgerald ‘very happy’ tribunal found she acted appropriately

Former tánaiste and minister for justice Frances Fitzgerald has said she is “very happy and pleased” the Disclosures Tribunal has found she acted appropriately.

Speaking to The Irish Times after the publication of Mr Justice Peter Charleton’s report, which accepted her actions were correct at all times, she said she was glad a tribunal had been held which established the full facts.

She said there was “different information” in front of the tribunal than the allegations that were made against her in the Dáil last November, when she resigned.

“I am very pleased that my judgment and my approach has been found to be truthful and appropriate.

“A lot of people believed Maurice McCabe had been mistreated at the O’Higgins commission. But as the report said, Judge O’Higgins would never have allowed any reputation to be traduced.”

‘Apology owed’

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said it was extremely troubling that former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan “had engaged in a false and vicious attack upon the character and good name of Sgt McCabe”.

He said Sgt McCabe was owed an apology by the State. “It is also worth noting that the very serious allegations made by Supt Taylor have been rejected by the tribunal.”

Mr O’Callaghan also noted the “shocking administrative incompetence” of Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, and noted the tribunal’s finding that Ms Fitzgerald was correct in her actions. He nonetheless defended Fianna Fáil’s call for her resignation last November.

His colleague, John McGuinness, the former Public Accounts Committee chairman, said he was particularly delighted for Sgt McCabe and his family, saying his actions were “vindicated”.