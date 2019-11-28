Four TDs likely to avoid suspension over voting controversy

Four Fianna Fáil TDs are likely to avoid suspension from the Dáil over the controversy in relation to irregular voting practices, it has emerged.

The Dáil’s internal ethics committee has deferred a decision on whether to censure the TDs following a meeting this morning where they examined whether the four were in breach of ethics legislation following a complaint from Fine Gael TD Noel Rock.

The controversy first emerged when Fianna Fáil TD Niall Collins voted six times for colleague Timmy Dooley while he was absent from the chamber during the weekly bloc voting session last month.

It then emerged that the party’s Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers mistakenly sat in her colleague and party deputy leader Dara Calleary’s seat for one vote before moving to her own seat for the same vote.

Mr Rock had filed a complaint to the head of the Members’ Interests Committee Hildegarde Naughten in relation to the three TDs as well as public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen.

One source said the complaint about Mr Cowen is likely to be dismissed.

There is likely to be little sanction for Mr Dooley, while Mr Collins and Ms Chambers may be issued with a written warning on the issue.

At this stage, suspensions are an unlikely outcome, a source said.

Mr Rock had alleged that there were “two irregular votes” on September 26th in Mr Cowen’s name.

The committee will meet again in two weeks’ time to finalise a decision.

The committee had the power recommend a motion of censure to the Dáil including a maximum 30 day suspension. The motion of censure may proceed but not the suspensions.

This investigation was separate to a short investigation which was conducted by the clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan into the same issue.