Four ministerial changes: Bruton to Communications, Canney becomes a Minister of State

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has made a number of new ministerial appointment following the resignation of Denis Naughten last week.

Richard Bruton has been appointed Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment, replacing Mr Naughten.

Joe McHugh has been appointed Minister for Education and Skills, Sean Kyne has been appointed Chief Whip and Minister for the Gaeltacht and the Islands.

Galway East Independent TD Seán Canney is to be appointed Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment.