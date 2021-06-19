Four in 10 under-35s in Dublin say they want to buy a first home but cannot afford it
A huge proportion of younger Dubliners are experiencing some aspect of the housing crisis
The poll shows the nature and extent of the housing crisis, and how it affects different cohorts of the population in different ways. Photograph: Getty Images
Almost four in 10 people under 35 in Dublin say they are trying to buy their first home but cannot afford to, the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll finds.
In a series of questions about people’s attitudes to the housing issue, the poll also finds that among those trying to buy their first home but who cannot afford to, more than half were finding it hard to save the necessary deposit.