Foster urges Johnson to replace Northern Ireland protocol following vaccine row

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has pressed Boris Johnson to replace the NI protocol of the Brexit agreement after the EU sparked a dispute over vaccine controls.

On Friday, Brussels announced plans to use article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol to prevent a “backdoor” on its plan to limit shipments of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to Britain. The pharmaceutical company is locked in a bitter row with Europe over a vaccine supply shortfall.

The European Commission planned to use article 16 of the protocol, which allows for special safeguard measures to be taken by either the UK or EU in exceptional circumstances, to prevent the movement of vaccines through Northern Ireland and onwards into the rest of the UK, while preserving the capacity to allow shipments into the North.

Brussels subsequently reversed the move following condemnation from London, Dublin and Belfast. The commission warned however, that should vaccines and active substances move toward third countries and out of the bloc, it would use “all the instruments at its disposal”.

It is understood the commission will publish a new version of its vaccine export control regulations in the morning.

Arlene Foster said the move was an “absolutely incredible act of hostility towards those of us in Northern Ireland”.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful, and I have to say the prime minister now needs to act very quickly to deal with the real trade flows that are being disrupted between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday morning.

The DUP leader reiterated calls for Mr Johnson to enact article 16 of the protocol over delays being face by hauliers.

“We’ve been asking the PM to deal with the flow problems and indeed, since January 1st, we’ve been trying to manage along with the government the many, many difficulties that have arisen between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and there are actions he could take immediately,” she said.

“There is great unrest and great tension within the community here in Northern Ireland so this protocol that was meant to bring about peace and harmony in Northern Ireland is doing quite the reverse.

“The protocol is unworkable, let’s be very clear about that, and we need to see it replaced because otherwise there is going to be real difficulties here in Northern Ireland.”

Pressed on whether that would be in breach of an international treaty, she said: “Well it didn’t seem to bother the European Union yesterday when they breached the treaty in terms of their embarrassment around their vaccine procurement.”

On Friday night, Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the decision to no longer activate article 16, tweeting that “this is a positive development given the many challenges we face in tackling Covid-19”.

In a statement late on Friday, the European Commission said it was “not triggering the safeguard clause” to ensure the protocol was “unaffected” after widespread condemnation of its move as part of its export controls on coronavirus vaccines.

The protocol has already proved unpopular with unionists in Northern Ireland who complain of a border down the Irish Sea.

On Friday, there were calls for British government intervention amid claims that Brexit red tape could hinder the movement of military equipment within the UK.

New Irish Sea shipping arrangements mean the armed forces need to give 15 days’ notice, complete customs declarations and even inform Nato in order to take materials from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, according to the Ulster Unionist Party.

UUP MLA Doug Beattie, a decorated British army veteran, said the restrictions were a consequence of the protocol, which governs the movement of goods across the Irish Sea since the Brexit transition period ended.

Mrs Foster said a restriction on the movement of military equipment was among “hundreds of problems” created by the protocol.

Under the terms of the protocol, Northern Ireland remains in the single market for goods and continues to apply EU customs rules at its ports and airports. – PA