Foster says Good Friday Agreement is not untouchable

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the Good Friday Agreement should not be considered untouchable in Brexit negotiations.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mrs Foster said it was not a sacrosanct piece of legislation.

She said: “It has been deeply frustrating to hear people who voted Remain and in Europe talk about Northern Ireland as though we can’t touch the Belfast Agreement.

“Things evolve, even in the EU context.”

Mrs Foster also said she wanted to see more focus on the positives of Brexit.

“I think the reason why so many people are turned off by Brexit is because they are being fed a diet of negativity — whether it’s infighting, Brussels, being disrespected by people over there.

“We haven’t been able to talk about the aspirations for the nation, we’ve spent so much time arguing about what’s happened, is it going to be a disaster for Ireland in inverted commas, instead of actually focusing on what we can achieve in the UK with the Brexit negotiations.”

Mrs Foster was speaking ahead of a Tory party conference where Boris Johnson will use his speech to issue a clarion call to activists to “believe in Conservative values”.

In what will undoubtedly be seen as a pitch to replace Theresa May as leader, Mr Johnson will not only restate his opposition to the Prime Minister’s handling of Brexit but call on Tories to focus on law and order, tax cuts and house-building in order to defeat Labour.

As Mrs May celebrated her 62nd birthday, Mr Johnson was pictured jogging through a field near his Oxfordshire home, in a photo apparently designed to mock the PM’s famous memories of “running through wheatfields” as a mischievous schoolgirl.

Mrs Foster praised Johnson’s “belief” and “spirit” and said she’d be happy to work with him as prime minister.

“People want hope, they want to be positive,” Mrs Foster told the newspaper.

‘A dose of reality’

Meanwhile, the DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson said fixation on the backstop is getting in the way of a deal that would be good for everyone.

If people stopped being so pessimistic and put half as much effort into entering a trade agreement between the UK and the EU “then we would all be better off,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Responding to Mrs Foster’s remarks saying she could work with Boris Johnson if he became UK prime minister, Mr Donaldson said that she had simply said there was “a lot of solidity in what he said,” but that did not necessarily mean she supports him.

It all depends on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, if there is a no deal scenario, then there will have to be a change in how north/south institutions operate, he said.

“We want a deal to ensure there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic and between the UK and Europe.

He also said that he wants to see the Good Friday Agreement continue. Arlene Foster had been reflecting the reality of what could happen in a ‘no deal’ scenario.

“We would be deluding ourselves if we think that (no deal) would not change the way we do business.”

He gave the example of the single market for the island of Ireland. If there is a no deal outcome then that will have implications and adjustments will have to be made.

“We don’t want that to be the outcome, but there has to be a dose of reality.

“If we get a ‘no deal’ outcome that alters how we do business. The challenge is to avoid a ‘no deal’ outcome. That’s what we need to work towards.”

In response to a Times of London report that Theresa May will put forward new proposals on the backstop which would involve the UK remaining tied to the EU’s customs rule book beyond the two-year transition, and until a mutually acceptable technological solution on the Irish Border could be found, Mr Donaldson said that such a proposal had not been put to the DUP.

“It is a speech from one paper. We are meeting the Prime Minister this afternoon, let’s see what she has to say today. But it’s not just a matter for the Prime Minister, it is for the EU and the Irish government too.”

–PA