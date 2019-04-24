Foster and McDonald respond to priest’s plea for political movement

DUP and Sinn Féin leaders Arlene Foster and Mary Lou McDonald, after hearing Fr Martin Magill’s plea for political movement at the funeral of Lyra McKee, said they wanted to restore the powersharing administration at Stormont.

However they appeared in statements on Wednesday evening to be holding to fixed positions.

Fr Magill triggered loud and spontaneous applause in St Anne’s Cathedral when he queried who it took Ms McKee’s murder to bring politicians to a point where they appeared prepared to work together to try to solve outstanding issues. “Why does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get to this point?” he said.

The journalist and writer died in a New IRA gun attack in the Creggan in Derry on Thursday.

After the funeral Ms Foster spoke separately with Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and with Northern Secretary Karen Bradley about the potential value of holding fresh talks aimed at reinstating devolution.

“We want to see the (British) government take steps to ensure talks commence. For our part, I want to ensure we can get down to business. We all need to come to the table in a spirit of wanting to restore the Assembly and dealing with the issues which matter most to people,” she said.

Ms Foster repeated her proposal to bring back Stormont while holding a “parallel” talks process to resolve outstanding differences.

Ms McDonald said Fr Magill “in a clear concise way said what I have heard all over Ireland; people want the Executive and the Assembly up and running, people want equality and they want good government they can have confidence in”.

“Political leaders should be working together,” added the Sinn Fein leader.

“Sinn Féin is ready to play our full part in a serious and meaningful talks process which removes obstacles to powersharing, delivers rights, and restores the Assembly,” she said.

“The two governments should now meet with urgency through the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference, to provide solutions to the outstanding rights issues, which are at the heart of sustainable powersharing,” added Ms McDonald.

Ms McDonald and Ms Foster were among politicians and dignataries from both sides of the Border as well as from Britain at the ecumenical funeral service.

The attendance included President Michael D Higgins, Queen Elizabeth’s representative in Co Down, Lord Lieut Fionnuala Cooke, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, British prime minister Theresa May, Ms Bradley, Labour leader Brendan Howlin, and British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

