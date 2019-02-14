Former UFC fighter to fight election for Sinn Féin

Former UFC fighter Paddy Holohan is to run for Sinn Féin in the May local elections.

Mr Holohan announced his retirement in 2016, citing a rare blood disorder as the reason for his retirement.

In a post online, Mr Holohan said he was “honoured to have been asked to run” in the elections.

“I have lived in the Jobstown community all my life and have wore it proud throughout my career. It is close to my heart and I want to see it thrive and grow for everyone in it.

“I couldn’t look at my grandkids and say I kept my hands in my pockets at a time like this in Ireland. I’m no expert but I will apply myself to this like I have other projects with great passion and work ethic.”

Mr Holohan will run in the Tallaght South electoral area of South Dublin County Council.

When he announced his retirement, he revealed that he could no longer pass the medical requirements to compete.

“I’ve known this announcement was coming for a week or more now and it has only felt worse the more I have thought about it.

“I am forced to retire from MMA.”

He said he was born with a factor missing in his blood called Factor XIII.

“I never disclosed it then or now, it came to the UFC’s attention from a third party and I can no longer pass the medical requirements to compete, only 1 in 5 million people are diagnosed so I knew that it was so rare,” he said.

“Organisations wouldn’t understand or take the chance with me as I have found out now, I never explained in full to John or my team the actual risks cause I didn’t think there was excess risk.

“It is a disorder that is only dangerous for me not my opponents.

“I really did see MMA as the way to have a real shot at life for myself and my family and it turns out I was right.”