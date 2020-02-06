Former Sinn Féin MLA and councillor Francie Brolly dies

The former Sinn Féin MLA Francie Brolly has died. He died suddenly at his home in Dungiven, Co Derry, in the early hours of this morning.

A lifelong republican, Mr Brolly was a former councillor and represented East Derry in the North’s Assembly from 2003 until 2010.

He later resigned from Sinn Féin in opposition to its stance on abortion, and in 2018 became a founder member of Aontú. He stood unsuccessfully for the party in the North’s council elections last year.

The North’s deputy first minister and Sinn Féin deputy leader, Michelle O’Neill, said Mr Brolly was a “significant figure in the political life of east Derry for many years and will be missed by many.

“He was a tireless campaigner for civil rights and human rights and a committed Irish republican.

“As a teacher, activist, campaigner and elected representative, he helped shape the community in his native Dungiven and further afield.

“Aside from politics, Francie also made a huge contribution to the musical and cultural world with his songs he recorded and performed alongside his wife, Anne and his love of the Irish language.”

She sent her condolences to Mr Brolly’s family and those who knew him. “My thoughts are with them at this sad time,” she said.

The Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín, said he was “extremely sad” to hear of Mr Brolly’s sudden passing.

“Francie was a husband, a father, a teacher, a musician, a lover of the Irish language and culture, a strong and active elected representative for the people of East Derry, a man of faith and an Irish republican who worked so hard for the unity of the Irish people,” he said.

“He was a lovely man of great warmth and fun. He had tremendous political insight and he stood up for his principles. He was founding member of Aontú and his passing is a great loss to all of us.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anne, children, extended family and friends. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis”.

Dungiven Sinn Fein councillor Sean McGlinchey said Mr Brolly’s death was “a bad loss for the whole community.

“He was at Mass on Sunday with his three grandchildren, and that just summed him up - picking them up from school, bringing them to Mass. He was a real family man, and a remarkable man,” Mr McGlinchey said.

Mr Brolly is survived by his wife Anne, and children Joe (the former GAA player and pundit), Proinnsías, Conal, Áine and Nollaig.