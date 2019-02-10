Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh in Fine Gael MEP bid

Former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh has confirmed she is seeking the Fine Gael nomination to contest the forthcoming European parliament elections.

Ms Walsh will seek a nomination in the Midlands/North-West constituency.

In a statement on Sunday, Ms Walsh said: “I want to become an MEP and represent the interest of a wide constituency that is going through many changes.

“As we can see from the events of recent years and months, it is absolutely vital that Ireland’s voice is heard at a European level.”

Fine Gael’s European selection convention for the Midlands/North-West constituency will be held on February 22nd in Mullingar. There are four seats on offer in the constituency.

Ms Walsh said if elected she can make a “valuable contribution” in the ongoing Brexit debate and represent local and rural concerns at an international level.

“I am always first and foremost a proud west of Ireland woman with an unyielding commitment to achieving good progress on behalf of our communities,” she said.

“I appreciate entering politics and trying to get a seat at the European Parliament is a daunting task but throughout my life, I have constantly faced obstacles and challenges head on and overcome them.

“That is why I am first of all, asking the members of Fine Gael to nominate me as a candidate on February 22 and then canvass the people of the Midlands and North-West to support me in May’s European elections of our communities.”

Ms Walsh, the Philadelphia Rose, was crowned the winner of the Rose of Tralee in August 2014.