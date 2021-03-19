Former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan is no longer a member of Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin has confirmed that controversial Tallaght councillor and former MMA fighter Paddy Holohan is no longer a member of the party.

“Paddy Holohan has chosen not to renew his membership of the party,” a spokesperson said on Friday.

“He is therefore no longer a member of Sinn Féin and no longer represents Sinn Féin on South Dublin County Council.”

Mr Holohan was one of the few success stories for Sinn Féin in the 2019 local elections when he topped the poll in the West Tallaght local electoral area.

He already had high-name recognition after a career in MMA fighting which he had to cut short because of injury.

Apology

However, within months of his election Mr Holohan ran into trouble after making comments about then taoiseach Leo Varadkar in his weekly podcast. He claimed Mr Varadkar was “separated” from Irish history because of his heritage. Mr Varadkar’s father is Indian. He also said he would prefer a “family man” to be taoiseach, which was taken to be a reference to Mr Varadkar’s sexuality.

Mr Varadkar accepted his subsequent apology.

Mr Holohan was suspended from Sinn Féin in January 2020 after it emerged that in another podcast he claimed he had heard of “loads of” underage girls pursuing men and then blackmailing them.

He was reinstated to the party later last year but the leadership blocked a move by his Sinn Féin colleagues on South Dublin County Council to nominate him as a mayoral candidate.