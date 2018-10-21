Former Fine Gael TD Seymour Crawford dies aged 74

Former Fine Gael TD Seymour Crawford has died. He was 74.

A farmer from Drumkeen, Aghabog, Co Monaghan, Mr Crawford served as a TD for the Cavan-Monaghan constituency from 1992 to 2011, when he retired from politics. He had earlier been as a Monaghan county councillor and involved in the Irish Farmers’ Association.

“It was a great privilege and honour to be involved in the political life of our country over all these years, and I feel both desperate and saddened that the country has been allowed to drift into such a terrible position, especially over the last few years,” he said in 2010 before his retirement from politics, which came shortly after the State was bailed out by the EU-IMF-ECB troika.

“In this context, I believe it is the right time for me to step aside and let a younger generation come forward to join what is the best party in Dáil Éireann to lead the country.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Mr Crawford was “passionate on so many issues from agriculture to education” and had played an important role in the work of the British Irish Inter-Parliamentary Body “during one of the most important periods of the Peace Process, bringing his unique perspective to the table as the only Ulster Protestant member of the Oireachtas delegation”.

“My thoughts are with his family at this very sad time. May he rest in peace.”

Former taoiseach and Fine Gael leader John Bruton said Mr Crawford, as a Presbyterian from a border constituency, “helped in many practical and undemonstrative ways ways to bridge gaps in mutual understanding that grew up between the communities on this island”.