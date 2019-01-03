Former Fianna Fail TD Peter Kelly dies aged 74

Former Fianna Fail TD for Longford-Westmeath Peter Kelly has died at the age of 74.

Mr Kelly was first elected to Dáil Éireann in 2002 for the Longford-Roscommon constituency and was then re-elected in 2007 for the re-formed Longford-Westmeath constituency.

He also previously served on Longford County and Town Council from 1985.

Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin said Mr Kelly was “a great character and loved being a TD”.

“He was a proud Longford man and a man of great decency, he was a ‘people’s person’. Peter had a great knowledge of business and a huge sense of community. He was a tenacious worker for the people of his constituency,” said Mr Martin.

“Peter regaled and entertained us all with many witty stories over the years. He never stopped working for the Fianna Fáil Party, even in the last few years when he battled with illness. He always had time to give advice and was a great campaigner and networker.”

Mr Martin said Mr Kelly will be “sadly missed” by the party and extended his sympathies to his wife Maura and their children, Emily, Joseph and Peter.