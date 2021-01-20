Former Fianna Fáil TD and senator Dr Brian Hillery has died aged 83 following a short illness.

Dr Hillery was born in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, and studied at University College Dublin, University of Georgia, USA, and Oxford University. He was later a professor of industrial relations at UCD from 1974 to 1998.

After a career in academia and politics, he was appointed as Ireland and Denmark’s representative on the board of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in London (1994-1997).

He was subsequently chairman of Independent News & Media and of Providence Resources.

He was also a director of the Central Bank of Ireland and a member of the National Pensions Reserve Fund Commission.

A private family funeral will take place at 11am on Saturday due to Government restrictions. It will be possible to view online.

Dr Hillery is survived by his wife Miriam, daughter Cliona and sons Conor, Eugene, Brian and Gavin.