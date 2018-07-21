Former Fianna Fáil minister Martin O’Donoghue dies

The death has taken place of former Fianna Fáil Minister, Senator and Trinity College Dublin academic Professor Martin O’Donoghue. He was 85.

Prof O’Donoghue was elected to the Dáil in 1977 to serve the Dun Laoghaire constituency and was appointed a minister on his first day in the Dáil.

Previously, during the 1960s, he had served as an economic consultant at the Department of Education and also at the Department of Finance.

Between 1970 and 1973, Prof O’Donoghue was economic adviser to the then taoiseach Jack Lynch.

His ministerial position was abolished in 1979, when Charles Haughey became taoiseach, but he returned to serve in a cabinet ministry in 1982 with responsibility for education.

In October 1982, he refused to support Mr Haughey in a leadership challenge and resigned from government. Later that year he lost his Dáil seat in the November general election.

Prof O’Donoghue then entered Seanad Éireann, where he remained a Senator until 1987.

Following his departure from politics, Prof O’Donoghue returned to academics until his retirement in 1995.

He had been elected a Fellow of Trinity in 1969 and promoted to Associate Professor of Economics there in 1970.

In 1998, he was appointed as a director of the Central Bank of Ireland, a position he continued to serve until April 2008.

He died peacefully surrounded by family at St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin on Friday, July 20th.

He is survived by his wife Evelyn, children Audrey, Raphael and Tressan and his brother Tom.

His remains will be reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road on Monday, July 23rd from 3-5pm.

Requiem mass takes place at the Church of St. Paul of the Cross, Mount Argus, Harold’s Cross, at 11.30am on Tuesday, July 24th.