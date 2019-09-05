Flanagan warns of ‘turbulence’ on the border if no-deal Brexit goes ahead

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has warned he is anticipating a period of “turbulence” along the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit in October.

Mr Flanagan said regular meetings are ongoing between Irish authorities and the PSNI to “ensure that the security situation is not in any way adversely affected or jeopardised”. He has reiterated the Government’s stance that there will be no infrastructure along the border but said protecting the integrity of the EU single market is a priority.

“Like my Government colleagues, I am watching the extraordinary scenes unfold in Westminster. It would be foolhardy of me to look into a crystal ball and make a prediction. Work in this department towards a no-deal Brexit continues and it is important that we don’t lose focus on that.”

Asked about potentially providing more policing and resources to the border area, he said: “I am talking to the Garda Commissioner about the situation post Brexit. Whether there is a deal, a soft Brexit, a hard Brexit, no deal, we are looking at a border situation.

“I am not preparing for any garda or police infrastructure at the border. There will be no hard border. Compliance with the terms and conditions of the Good Friday Agreement is paramount and of course the maintenance of the single market, (these) are priorities for the Government.

“However, I readily acknowledge a potential level of turbulence along the border area in the event of there being a hard Brexit or a no-deal Brexit, I have spoken to the commissioner about that.”

“The commissioner has plans in that area. These plans coincide with the new national policing plan. In the northern region at the moment there are up to 1,500 members of An Garda Síochána. That is constantly reviewed by the commissioner and his team.

‘Armed support’

“There will be an armed support unit in Cavan to augment the armed support units in Dundalk and Ballyshannon. But this would be going ahead in any event because we need to counter what is a challenge in terms of organised crime along the border.”

Mr Flanagan said work is ongoing ensure continued co-operation between the UK and EU in relation to extradition and the sharing of important data and information.

“The European arrest warrant will fall immediately after the UK leaves the union. It is important therefore that we would work towards an appropriate structure.”

“The UK will be a third country, it will not be part of the EU framework which served us particularly well here and has served the UK really well in terms of data sharing, for example passenger name recognition on flights, exchange of data in finger-printing, ensuring a robust exchange of information in relation to watch-lists and prospective terrorists that may be coming into the country.”

He also said the co-operation between authorities north and south is at “an all-time high”.

“I know the Garda Commissioner prioritises the issue of north-south security with his new PSNI counterpart. I meet the commissioner and his team regularly on this issue. I am very pleased to note that in recent times we can say without contradiction that the level of co-operation north and south between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána is at an all-time high.”

“All of this is with a view towards protecting communities.”