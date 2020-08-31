Fitzgerald ‘interested’ in replacing Hogan in Brussels as Coveney considers options

Fine Gael MEP and former minister for justice Frances Fitzgerald has entered the race to replace Phil Hogan as Ireland European Commissioner.

Ms Fitzgerald confirmed on Monday morning that she was interested in the post, acknowledging that it was a “difficult decision” for the Government. She has taken soundings in Dublin in recent days, it is understood.

Ms Fitzgerald’s confirmation of her interest brings to three the list of supposed Fine Gael candidates.

On Sunday , MEP Mairead McGuinness confirmed she was seeking the job, while Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is also considering a bid, and would enjoy the support of many of his Cabinet colleagues.

Mr Coveney said on Monday he is not ruling himself out as a candidate.

However, he added that he would need to be convinced that he could add “significant value” to the country’s chances at increasing the profile of Ireland at EU level.

Mr Coveney said the Government and Taoiseach Micheáll Martin are currently trying to establish if that is the case.

Speaking to RTE, Mr Coveney said he was part of discussions taking place within Government about Mr Hogan’s successor, but added that national politics was “and still is” a huge part of his life.

The three party leaders in the coalition government - Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan - are due to discuss the appointment later onMonday.

Asked about reports that the Government may only put forward one candidate for the role, Mr Coveney declined to comment, adding that it was a decision for the party leaders.

Mr Coveney said he believes a decision on the matter will be made “in the coming days”.

Sources in Brussels said that Ms McGuinness - a vice-president of the European Parliament and strong contender for the next presidency of the parliament - was highly thought of by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

But Brussels sources also stressed that the Commission expected the Government to nominate two names - a woman and a man - for the post, with the final decision up to Dr von der Leyen.

However, it is expected that there will be intense contact over the coming hours between Brussels and Dublin. Dublin hopes to retain the trade portfolio held by Mr Hogan, though the chances of this are thought to be slim.