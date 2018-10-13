First Presidential debate featuring all candidates takes place

The first debate attended by all six candidates in the presidential election is taking place today on RTÉ Radio One.

It is be the first debate featuring the incumbent President Michael D Higgins, after he did not attend a previous radio debate, due to a scheduling conflict.

The other five candidates are businessman and Dragons’ Den investor Seán Gallagher, Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada, Independent Senator Joan Freeman, and former Dragons’ Den investors Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

The presidential election will take place in two weeks time on Friday, October 26th.

A Red C poll released on Friday showed President Higgins had a significant lead in the race, with 70 per cent support, among 1,000 people randomly polled.

Mr Gallagher was the nearest contender on 14 per cent, followed by Ms Freeman on six per cent, Ms Ní Riada (five per cent), Mr Duffy (four per cent), and Mr Casey (one per cent).

Yesterday Mr Gallagher launched his campaign, and played down suggestions the contest was a foregone conclusion, given President Higgins’ apparent lead. Most voters would only engage with the election in the next two weeks, he said.

The presidential radio debate will last for an hour, and will be moderated by broadcaster Cormac Ó hEadhra.

The other key debates featuring all the candidates will take place on October 17th, on Virgin Media TV hosted by presenter Pat Kenny, and October 23rd on RTÉ’s Prime Time.