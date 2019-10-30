Fine Gael TD steps down as chair of ‘Votegate’ inquiry

The chair of the committee investigating proxy voting by two TDs in the Dáil has stepped aside from the investigation because she herself has voted on behalf of colleagues who were in the chamber.

Fine Gael TD Hildegarde Naughton is the chair of the Dáil Committee on Members Interests which is examining whether or not Fianna Fáil TDs Timmy Dooley or Niall Collins breached ethics legislation when one voted for another while he was absent from the chamber.

The investigation is taking place on foot of a complaint made by Fine Gael TD Noel Rock.

After the incident came to light, dozens of TDs said that they had voted on behalf of colleagues on the Dáil’s electronic voting system, but always while the other deputy was present in the Chamber. That practice has now been the subject of a clampdown by Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl.

The committee met for the first time to investigate the events where Mr Collins voted six times in the chamber on behalf of Mr Dooley while the latter was absent from the chamber. It will decide if either, or both, of the two TDs breached the Ethics in Public Office Act, and if so, will also decide what action, including sanctions, may be taken.

At its initial meeting, Melissa English, the parliamentary legal adviser, told committee members that in the interests of fair proceedings, any member who had voted for another TD, or had a colleague vote for them, even while present in in the chamber, would have to recuse themselves from the committee.

“In light of legal advice received by the parliamentary legal adviser, I wish to announce that I have recused myself from the investigation of complaints,” said Ms Naughton in a statement. She said she would continue to remain as chair of the Committee on Members Interests but will take no part in this particular investigation.

“While the decision is not made lightly, it is one I am making to ensure the integrity of the process. It is vital that there is not even the slightest perception of bias in the proceedings of the committee.

“The Taoiseach, the Leader of the Opposition and many other members of Dáil Éireann have voted for a colleague while asked to do so while that colleague was in the chamber. So have I, on less than a handful of occasions. I have never voted for someone who was not present in the chamber,” she said.

She said she had recused herself to ensure that no possible perception of bias existed and to ensure that the committee can investigate this matter without delay and free from challenge. “Now is the time to do so — prior to the committee commencing its work,” she said.

“While the advice I received indicates that any challenge to my role would be unlikely to be successful, I am motivated by an abundance of caution.”

The other members of the committee will continue to deliberate on the matter. They are Mattie McGrath (Independent); Jonathan O’Brien (Sinn Féin); Eamon Scanlon (Fianna Fáil) and Willie Penrose (Labour).