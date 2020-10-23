Fine Gael TD says he can’t vote for ‘cruel’ five kilometre limit

Mayo Fine Gael TD Michael Ring has signalled he will not support his own Government’s legislation to give effect to the new Covid-19 rules because he objects to the five kilometre travel restriction.

Mr Ring has said he will either abstain, or absent himself from the Chamber, when the Dáil votes on the Health (Amendment) Bill 2020 on Friday evening.

The Bill will give powers to issue fixed payment fines for breaches of regulations and will also give members of the Garda power to give directions. Breaches include travelling further than five kilometres from home, as well as organising house parties, and not wearing face masks in locations where their use is required.

Mr Ring said on Friday he could not bring himself to support a measure that confined people to within five kilometres of their homes as it was discriminatory against rural people.

If he abstains, the former minister for rural affairs is likely to lose his party’s whip.

Asked about the consequences of his vote, Mr Ring said: “I can’t vote for this today. I can’t do this to rural people. I can’t do this to elderly people. This is cruel on elderly people.”

Asked if it would mean losing the whip, he said, “If I do, so be it.”

Mr Ring said that for people in the countryside, especially living in isolated areas, five kilometres was no distance as often there were no villages or few neighbours within that radius. He said that it could not be compared to densely populated urban areas, and it would be “cruel” to ask rural people to stay within that distance from their homes.

He said five kilometres was “not reasonable” even in some parts of Dublin.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s News at One, Mr Ring said public health professionals had a responsibility not only for Covid-19 but for mental health, cancer and for people on waiting lists as well.

“The mental health situation is getting very serious,” he said.

Mr Ring repeated the criticism he made to The Irish Times last week that putting Level 5 restrictions on people was “cruel, cruel” and would impose more hardship than anything else.