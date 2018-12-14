Fine Gael TD’s offices daubed with anti-abortion ‘baby killer’ graffiti

The walls of a Fine Gael TD’s office in Sligo has been daubed with “baby killer” graffiti overnight following the successful passage of abortion legislation.

Tony McLoughlin, a TD for Sligo-Leitrim, arrived at his office in Sligo town this morning to discover that the facade of the office had been vandalised with threatening messages and anti-abortion slogans.

Among the slogans were: “Fine Gael baby killers”; “Herod’s Killer”; “Scumbag” and “Baby Killer”.

Mr McLoughlin, who would be seen as a moderate in the party, was shocked on discovering the vandalism.

So disappointed to see this morning that my busy constituency office in #Sligo has been vandalised and defaced overnight. We live in a proud democracy and despite ones opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never condoned. Gardai on site investigating criminal damage. pic.twitter.com/Y9DMfVnT90 — Tony McLoughlin TD (@TonyMcLTD) December 14, 2018

He contacted the Garda, which is investigating the incident.

He tweeted: “So disappointed to see this morning that my busy constituency office in Sligo has been vandalised and defaced overnight.

“We live in a proud democracy and despite ones opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never condoned. Gardai on site investigating criminal damage.”

The Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill finished its final stage in the Seanad on Thursday night after weeks of sometimes heated debate in both the Dáil and Seanad.

It gives effect to the overwhelming Yes vote in the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution earlier this year.

The Bill will now go to the President where he will consider its signing into law.