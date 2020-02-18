Fine Gael’s plan for opposition a sign of ‘humility’, says Coveney

Fine Gael wants to “show some humility” and to recognise how the electorate has voted for an alternative government, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

Defending his party’s decision to plan for opposition rather than government, Mr Coveney said: “People voted for change.”

Some political parties had made promises that “don’t reflect reality”, he added.

The onus was now on the parties who got the most votes and the most seats to show leadership, Mr Coveney told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald wanted a government of the left, so she should form one. “The numbers are there.”

It will be difficult, but it was also difficult after the last election and Fine Gael had shown initiative at that time, he said.

Irish politics was now fractured, he said, and for the first time ever there was no party with more than 25 per cent of the vote. “The new reality is very complicated.”

Fine Gael will follow through on its commitment to be responsible, but the fact was that the people had voted for change, he said.

Mr Coveney said he had always wanted to be in a position of responsibility but there were some who were happy to remain in opposition with no responsibility. “Now the onus is on them to deliver change.”

Fine Gael now saw its future in opposition, although the party was not going to tie its hands.

Everybody in Dáil Éireann had the responsibility to provide stable government, but he said he hoped it would not take 74 days to form as had happened the last time. “I felt every one of them.”

Party meeting

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil should try to form a government with each other and that Fine Gael is prepared to go into opposition.

Speaking after a six-hour meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party on Monday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar did not rule out Fine Gael entering government with Fianna Fáil, but added: “I don’t foresee that happening.”

“The future is about leading the party into opposition,” Mr Varadkar said after the meeting in Leinster House.

Mr Varadkar has no mandate from his parliamentary party to enter government negotiations, but said he can meet with other parties to share views and analysis on the election, beginning with the Social Democrats on Tuesday.

According to those present at the meeting, the overwhelming view was that Fine Gael should go into opposition, while keeping participation in government – aside from an arrangement with Sinn Féin – open as a last resort.

Those who spoke against the idea of a coalition with Fianna Fáil included Minister for Rural Affairs Michael Ring and Dublin South West TD Colm Brophy, while Minister for Communications Richard Bruton is said to have suggested the possibility of the main parties entering a Danish-style minority government arrangement.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan kept open the prospect of government with Fianna Fáil, if it was needed in the national interest.

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed questioned if Mr Varadkar should put his name forward in the vote for Taoiseach when the 33rd Dáil meets on Thursday. Mr Varadkar said he will do so.

It is understood that Green Party leader Eamon Ryan will also put his name before the Dáil. A number of left-wing TDs said they are considering supporting the candidacy of Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

On Monday, Ms McDonald said it was still possible for her party to lead a minority government of the left without the involvement of Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil

Her comments reflect a change of emphasis following remarks by her colleague Eoin Ó Broin on Friday that it would be impossible.

“All options are still on the table but we’re all able to count,” Ms McDonald said, “we’re able to add, and we’re able to subtract so I think we have recognised that the mathematics are tricky.”

Fianna Fáil has 38 seats, with Sinn Féin on 37 and Fine Gael on 35.

Other Fine Gael TDs who raised concerns at Monday night’s meeting about coalition with Fianna Fáil were John Paul Phelan and Peter Burke. Both are understood to have questioned why Fine Gael would say it is both preparing for opposition while leaving open the option of entering government.

Minister for Health Simon Harris also said government participation should be kept on the table, although some present noted that Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe did not express a view..