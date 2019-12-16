Fine Gael’s Paudie Coffey will not stand in next election

Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey has said he will not stand for the party at the next general election.

It means that both Fine Gael’s sitting Oireachtas members – TD John Deasy and Mr Coffey – will not stand at the next election.

The party has another two candidates, Damien Geoghegan and John Cummins, selected for election.

Mr Coffey, from Waterford, has served as a Senator since May 2016. He previously served as Minister of State for Housing and Planning from 2014 to 2016.

“I have been privileged to have represented my community as a representative for 20 years,” he said.

“I look forward now to focusing on the next chapter of my life and spending more time with my wife and three children.

“I would like to especially wish my two Fine Gael colleagues and general election candidates, Cllrs John Cummins and Damien Geoghegan the very best in the forthcoming general election.”

In July, Mr Coffey settled his High Court action over a newspaper article which he said defamed him when he was likened to an 18th century highway robber in an article about boundary changes in south Kilkenny.

