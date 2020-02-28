Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell and Michelle Mulherin not party nominees for Seanad

Fine Gael Minister of State Michael D’Arcy and former TDs Noel Rock in Dublin North West and Tom Neville in Limerick County have been confirmed as candidates in the Seanad election.

Mayo Senator Michelle Mulherin is omitted from Fine Gael’s list of party nominations for the Seanad. She had been a Taoiseach’s nominee in 2016 - such appointments are made without election.

Despite expectations, former Dublin Bay South TD Kate O’Connell has also been excluded from the nominations to run for the party in the election which takes place next month.

Thirteen candidates have secured nominations from the party’s TDs and Senators. In total there are 35 Fine Gael candidates running for the Seanad, 23 on so-called “outside” nominations. The party hopes to win 14 or 15 seats.

Neither Ms Mulherin nor Ms O’Connell could be reached for comment.

Minister of State Catherine Byrne, former TD for Dublin South-Central, whose name had been mentioned as a potential Seanad candidate, decided not to seek a nomination.

However, four Fine Gael candidates from Ms O’Connell’s Dublin Bay South constituency are all running for the party with “outside” nominations.

Under the complex Seanad election system for the vocational panels, any candidate from any party or none can seek a nomination from 110 outside nominating bodies - civic society organisations representing sectoral interests - for the five vocational panels.

Those seeking outside nominations do not need party approval for the nomination but for inside nominations a candidate must have the backing of four TDs and/or Senators.

Representation

Councillors Danny Byrne and James Geoghegan from the Dublin Bay South constituency are running as outside candidates along with Linda O’Shea Farren, previously an Independent NUI panel Seanad candidate.

Ms O’Shea Farren has also run for Dublin City Council as a Fine Gael candidate, as has the fourth “outside” Dublin Bay South candidate Patrick Kinsella.

Senior party sources said they were focusing on areas where the party has no representation, but none of the party’s candidates are based in Ms Byrne’s constituency.

In Ms Mulherin’s Mayo constituency, Cllr Patsy O’Brien, considered a rising star in the party, is a candidate on the Industrial and Cultural panel, while outgoing Mayo Senator Paddy Burke is a candidate on the agricultural panel.

Other constituencies where the party is not represented include Waterford, where Cllr John Cummins, former mayor and son of former Seanad leader Maurice Cummins, has secured a nomination.

The party has no representation in Tipperary where Ms O’Connell’s sister Mary Newman has secured an outside nomination on the Cultural and Education panel, as has Waterford Cllr and general election candidate Garret Ahearn, a son of the late TD Theresa Ahearn.

Outgoing Longford-Westmeath Senator Gabrielle McFadden is also an outside candidate on this panel along with Minister of State and Senator Sean Kyne of Galway West and Galway East Cllr Michael ‘Moegie’ Maher.

Outside nominations

General election candidates who also received inside nominations include Dublin West Cllr Emer Currie, Cork North West Cllr John Paul O’Shea, Meath East-based Cllr Sharon Tolan, Longford Cllr Micheál Carrigy, Louth Cllr John McGahon and Roscommon-Galway Cllr Aisling Dolan.

Cavan-Monaghan Senator Joe O’Reilly and Cork South-Central Senator and Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer have also been re-nominated, while Clare Senator Martin Conway and Dublin Bay North Senator Catherine Noone are also running again.

Former Carlow-Kilkenny TD Pat Deering had secured an outside nomination as have outgoing Senators Tim Lombard of Cork South West, Maria Byrne of Limerick County and Áine Collins of Cork North West, who lost her Dáil seat in 2016.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Cllrs Emma Blain and Barry Ward have also secured outside nominations, as has former Kerry TD Tom Sheahan who spent a term in the Seanad from 2011 to 2016.

Cllr Garret Kelleher in Cork South Central, Kerry Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen and Wexford Cllr Edward Timmins in Wexford are also running for Fine Gael.