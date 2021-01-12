Fine Gael parliamentary party readmits three Golfgate Senators

Fine Gael’s parliamentary party has unanimously agreed to readmit three Senators who attended the Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden last August.

The decision was taken at a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday afternoon to restore the whip to Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar removed the whip from the three Senators after they attended the golf society function, which sparked a major controversy culminating in the resignation of Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary and European Commissioner Phil Hogan.

However, on Tuesday afternoon – as the Government was launching the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes – Mr Varadkar proposed that the three be readmitted to the party.

Sources at the meeting said there was no debate following the proposal, which was unanimously agreed.

In a statement, Mr Varadkar said: “At the start of a new Oireachtas session I think it is time to readmit Senators Jerry Buttimer, Paddy Burke and John Cummins back into the parliamentary party.

“They all acknowledged that what happened at the Oireachtas Golf event should not have happened, apologised and took responsibility immediately.

“They have been out of the parliamentary party for five months and it’s time for them to get back to working with us across the whole range of Oireachtas work, including relating to battling against Covid.”

Fine Gael did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why the motion had been moved at the same time as the report launch.