Fine Gael investigating alleged comments about former member

Fine Gael has confirmed it is investigating an incident in which a former party member was allegedly referred to as “the n****r in the woodpile” and “the f***ing bitch”.

The comments were allegedly made about Independent councillor Gillian Toole, who quit Fine Gael earlier this year, at a town meeting in Kells on Monday.

A question was asked from the floor about why Ms O’Toole, who is based in Ratoath, left the party in March.

Another party member then allegedly made the comments.

A source said that a complaint was then made to the party. “My understanding is that the issue will be fast-tracked, the complaint or complaints will be investigated with potential disciplinary action depending on the outcome.

“There is no place in Fine Gael for language like that.”

A spokesman for Fine Gael said: “A complaint has been received by Fine Gael. The matter is being dealt with.

“Such language, if used, has absolutely no place whatsoever in public life. The Fine Gael party abhors this type of language.”