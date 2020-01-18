Fine Gael deletes spoof election video after negative response

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted a spoof election video, released by Fine Gael and later deleted, was making a “serious point in a comical way”.

The video released onthe party’s Twitter accout, which attracted significant negative social media commentary on Friday night, was later deleted.

The video, set to the Benny Hill theme music, features people wearing masks of Fianna Fáil front bench members Michael McGrath, Willie O’Dea and Eamon Ó Cuiv alongside leader Micheál Martin .

The video shows them conducting an apparently forlorn search for “policies” in bins, kitchen cabinets, and under tables, and ended with a screen stating that “over 72 hours into GE2020 Fianna Fáil hasn’t produced any policies”.

Tweets Video an embarrassment as a FG member. Where are we going from here!!! — Noel O Connor (@noeltoconnor) January 17, 2020 A child was murdered and mutilated,

A homeless man crushed,

A homeless woman died,

A student murdered.

I just can't, @FineGael occupy a different world altogether. They deny the #poshboys label but it's so true. #GE2020 https://t.co/wfcOFEsUDD — martinmcmahon (@williamhboney1) January 17, 2020 Seriously 🙄?any chance you could focus on politics and not creating cringe videos! — Suzie Houlihan (@Sanhou) January 17, 2020

Screen Grab from spoof video released by Fine Gael and later deleted.

Mr Varadlar defended the production as he confirmed that the party had taken it down because “some people thought it was silly and we want to make the same point in perhaps a more serious way”.

He said the serious point was that Fianna Fail “has no serious policies and the party that purports to want to lead the next government isn’t offering anything serious in terms of the economy or housing or best.

On Saturday morning, the video - which had attracted over 133,000 views overnight - was no longer available on the Fine Gael Twitter account.

Some Twitter users expressed anger that the video had been released after a week that saw multiple violent incidents, including a shooting incident on Friday, a fatal stabbing on Thursday, and the discovery of the remains of Keane Mulready-Woods earlier in the week.

Asked about the critical response to the video he said there would always be criticism on social media, Mr Varadkar said that was the nature of it.