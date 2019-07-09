Fine Gael councillor and ex-GAA chairman John Bailey dies

John Bailey, the Fine Gael councillor and former chairman of the Dublin GAA County Board, has died.

Mr Bailey is said to have died overnight following recent illness. He had motor neuron disease .

He was returned as a councillor for the Dun Laoghaire electoral area of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, with 1,504 first preference votes.

He was first elected to the council in 2004, and has been returned at every election since.

He also ran for the Dáil in the Dun Laoghaire constituency in the 2002 and 2007 general elections but did not take a seat.

His daughter Maria Bailey successfully contested the 2016 general election and is a Fine Gael TD for Dun Laoghaire. She had also served on Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council since 2004, when she was elected the Ballybrack ward.

Mr Bailey lived in Killiney, south Dublin, and was a prominent member of the local Cuala GAA club. He was born and reared in Dalkey.

He was chairman of the Dublin County Board for ten years and was central to the redevelopment of Parnell Park.

Mr Bailey refereed an All Ireland senior hurling final in the 1980s.