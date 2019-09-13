Fine Gael could support Fianna Fáil-led government, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that “if the shoe was on the other foot” and Fianna Fáil had the majority after the next general election then Fine Gael would have to consider a confidence and supply agreement.

Fine Gael’s policies would have to form part of any such agreement, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“Yes, we would have to give consideration to that. We would have to negotiate a Confidence and Supply Agreement. A lot of our policies would have to form part of any such agreement.”

However, he said the fact that Fianna Fáil had not collapsed the Government did not give them a free pass.

The Taoiseach also said he believes UK prime minister Boris Johnson is “acting in good faith” in the Brexit negotiations, but Mr Varadkar acknowledged that the “gap is very wide” between both sides.

“We have always said we would be willing to look at alternative agreements, but what we’re seeing falls far short.

“We are exploring what is possible. The gap is very wide, but we will fight for and work for a deal until the last moment, but not at any cost.”

Mr Varadkar said that while some customs checks could be required close to the Border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, the Government has not yet identified any location for where those checks would take place.

UK committed to Good Friday Agreement

His aim, he said, is to protect lives, jobs and livelihoods. If checks are necessary they will be at ports, airports and at business level, though some might have to be near the Border. Once an agreement has been reached the Government will immediately give notice to businesses, he added.

When asked if he believed the UK was committed to the Good Friday Agreement, Mr Varadkar said he did.

On the topic of the next general election, Mr Varadkar said that he hopes that when the election comes “people will judge us in the round.”

Mr Varadkar said he was running a country not a business with a balance sheet.

“We need to give money where it is needed without cutting services.”

He acknowledged that homelessness remains a major challenge, but said that while figures have levelled off a lot more needs to be done.

When asked if he gave credit to Fianna Fáil for supporting the Government during a difficult time, he said: “they’ve done the right thing, the responsible thing.

“Their role has been important and I regret that they were not willing to agree to an extension, that they declined to do so.

“I believe they deserve some credit for not opposing, for facilitating this government.”