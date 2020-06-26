Fine Gael backs programme for government by margin of 80%

Fine Gael has voted to endorse the programme for government with Fianna Fáil nd the Green Party by a margin of 80 per cent.

The party announced the results shortly after 4pm. Some 674 votes were cast representing a turnout of 95per cent

Amongst the parliamentary party, 90 per cent were in favour and ten per cent against.

There was stronger opposition amongst the council of local representatives with 57 per cent approving the deal and 43 per cent voting against it.

Amongst constituency delegates, 71 per cent approved the deal and 29 per cent did not.

Support among the executive council of the party saw 85 per cent vote in favour of the deal.

The votes were brought to the Fine Gael Headquarters where they were verified and counted under the supervision of the returning officer Fiona O’Connor who is the chair of the executive council.

Counting in Fianna Fáil and the Green Party remains under way with results expected at about 8pm.

The verdict of the members of the parties will be revealed on Friday evening, either clearing the way for a new government or precipitating an immediate political crisis and a possible general election.

If the programme for government meets with the approval of party members, it will see the coming together of Civil War parties with the support of the Green Party to form a majority.

All eyes will be on the result of the Green Party vote. And as counting of votes continued on Friday the ministries in the proposed government were being allocated.

Cabinet

However Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy is not expected to be a senior or junior minister in a new coalition government.

If the coalition takes office, Mr Murphy, one of Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar’s closest allies, is expected to instead take up a position which will link the party organisation and the parliamentary party.

Sources said that a number of departments – such as Health, Agriculture, Social Protection, Communications and Education – are yet to be decided.

However, Fine Gael is expected to take the Department of Justice while Fianna Fáil will take the Department of Housing. Fine Gael will also take Finance and Foreign Affairs and it is also expected it will take the Department of Jobs.

The Department of Children will become the Department of Children, Disability and Equality and a new Department of Climate, Energy, Transport and Natural Resources will be created, although their names will be tidied up. The latter is expected to go to Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. A junior ministry responsible for roads is expected to be allocated to either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

There will be three “super juniors”, it is understood – one for each of the parties, including the government chief whip, which is likely to be a Fianna Fáil appointment, if Micheál Martin is elected taoiseach tomorrow.

Fianna Fáil is expected to take the position of Government Chief Whip, with the other two super juniors at Cabinet going to Fine Gael and the Greens. It is not yet clear which of the super juniors from Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael will take on responsibility for the roads portfolio.

Super juniors are junior ministers who don’t have responsibility for a full government department but who sit at the cabinet table.

Fine Gael will be allocated the position of deputy whip and the Greens will get assistant whip. The Department of Rural Affairs is slated for abolition, although it is not clear where its responsibilities will be transferred to.

The Greens are set to have a total of four TDs at the cabinet table if the party approves the programme for government today and the coalition is formed over the weekend. The party will have three full cabinet ministries, including Mr Ryan’s, and also a “super junior”.

Deputy Green Party leader Catherine Martin and Dublin West TD Roderic O’Gorman are also tipped for Cabinet for the Greens. The Greens are expected to have four junior ministers, including the super junior at cabinet.

Within Fine Gael, four current Cabinet members are viewed as certainties – Leo Varadkar, Paschal Donohoe, Simon Coveney and Heather Humphreys. After that, Helen McEntee is tipped for promotion from the junior ranks to a full cabinet job, which leaves one full cabinet job and the super junior role – with several outgoing ministers seeking each.

Minister for Health Simon Harris is widely credited with an effective handling of the Covid-19 crisis, especially in its early stages, and a demotion from Cabinet would be seen as extremely harsh.

In Fianna Fáil, as the party anticipates a return to government for the first time in almost a decade, the situation is more fluid. With Micheál Martin poised to become taoiseach, it is considered certain that Michael McGrath will take the role of Minister for Public Expenditure. Barry Cowen, Jack Chambers and Dara Colleary are also tipped for cabinet or super-junior roles, while Darragh O’Brien, Anne Rabbitte, Thomas Byrne or new Kerry TD Norma Foley could also figure.