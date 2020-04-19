Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to hold government formation talks with Independents

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are to hold a series of meetings with Independent TDs on Monday as part of continuing efforts to form a Government.

The two parties, which have a combined strength of 72 in the Dáil, are eight TDs short of a majority and are hoping to strike a deal with a third party and independents in order to form a coalition.

Independent TDs Marian Harkin, Michael Fitzmaurice and Michael McNamara are due to meet Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael on Monday. Ms Harkin said that it will be the first such meeting as part of the current talks. She said the Independents will consider the joint framework document published by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil and would also have their own position papers.

The Regional Technical Group are also due to take part in separate meetings.

The convenor is Denis Naughten and the group comprises eight other TDs including Seán Canney, Michael Lowry, Peadar Tóibín of Aontú, Verona Murphy, Noel Grealish, Peter Fitzpatrick, Cathal Berry and Matt Shanahan.

The Green Party will meet remotely to finalise a series of questions in response to the framework document published by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil last week.

In the joint policy framework, the two parties say that there will be no increases in income tax or USC, no cuts to core welfare rates - understood to be those separate to payments established to deal with the effects of the Covid-19 crisis. The document also says capital spending will be a priority and will be funded through borrowing if necessary.

It also commits to significant State investment in the areas of health and housing, along with other sectors.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil is expected to respond to a series of questions posed by the Social Democrats on Monday after the smaller party asked about the cost of the plans in the document and about the level of borrowing that would be needed.