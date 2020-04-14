Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil reach agreement on historic framework for government

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have reached agreement on a historic joint framework which they hope will see them enter into a “full and equal partnership” for five years.

In a message to members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, chairman Martin Heydon wrote: “The Taoiseach has asked me to inform the parliamentary party that he met Micheál Martin earlier today and that they have agreed a policy framework document that could form the basis for a Programme for Government. They reaffirmed their commitment to forming a majority government of three or more parties/groups that will last five years with full and equal partnership between FG and FF at its centre.”

More to follow...