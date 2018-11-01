Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil focus on health in Government talks

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael met for more than five hours on Thursday to discuss the future of the confidence-and-supply deal, focusing in particular on health issues.

Negotiating teams from both parties met in Agriculture House, near to Leinster House, on Dublin’s Kildare Street. The teams will meet again early next week.

A joint statement from both parties said the discussions had a “particular emphasis on the health sector”.

“The discussions in the afternoon included a presentation from the secretary general of the Department of Health. There will be continued engagement early next week.”

Both parties were to exchange papers on Tuesday outlining their reviews of the 2016 agreement underwriting the Government, which is due to expire by mid-December.

Negotiators were then to study the documents before the session on Thursday.