Fianna Fáil ‘will hold back €1.2bn’ of €11bn available to next government

Fianna Fáil will hold back more than €1 billion of the €11 billion available to the next government and will increase the amount of money that is allocated to the State’s rainy day fund every year.

The party on Friday launched its general election manifesto, which outlined its tax and spending priorities if it is in government after the election.

Party leader Micheál Martin outlined a series of tax changes and spending commitments at the manifesto launch in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre.

Fianna Fáil is committing to a four to one split in favour of spending increases over tax cuts over the lifetime of the next government.

Mr Martin, however, insisted a government led by him would be prudent in its management of the public finances.

Of the €11 billion of unallocated resources over the next five years, the party manifesto says: “We will hold back €1.2 billion of the €11 billion available financial resources to fully account for demographic pressures, non forecast spending requirements and the risks facing the economy. This leaves €9.8 billion for expenditure and tax measures.”

On the rainy day fund it says: “We will increase the annual contributions to the rainy day fund by €250 million to bring the annual contributions to €750 million.

“This will be subject to the Exchequer account being in surplus in each of the three years and will bring the entire pot in the rainy day fund at the end of 2025 to €5.3 billion.

“This surplus allocation does not come out of the €11 billion additional resources.”