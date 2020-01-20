One week down, 2½ to go – and it’s all to play for. But winning a third term in government will be very much an uphill battle for Fine Gael, which is facing challenges from Fianna Fáil, from the Green Party – and from a resurgent Sinn Féin.

The first campaign poll for The Irish Times by Ipsos MRBI will calm nerves in Fine Gael after a weekend poll had the party a massive 12 points behind Fianna Fáil. But it also shows the extent to which Fine Gael support has fallen before the election – right at the time that the party needed it to increase.