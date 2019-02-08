Fianna Fáil urged say if it has full confidence in Simon Harris

Sinn Féin’s health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly has said the Minister for Health’s position is “untenable” and called on the Fianna Fáil leader to declare if he has full confidence in Simon Harris.

She was speaking after it new documents show Simon Harris was told two months before last year’s budget that cost overruns in the development of the national children’s hospital could reach €400 million.

The Government has consistently maintained that it only became aware of the major escalation in cost in November of last year.

It has also emerged that officials in the Department of Public Expenditure expressed surprise at not being told of the increased costs during the budgetary process.

Further documents show Mr Harris was repeatedly warned as early as 2017 of unwelcome increases in the capital cost of the project.

A spokeswoman for the Minister said last night he is maintaining his position that he only became aware of the final figures in November.

Ms O’Reilly told RTE’s Morning Ireland the Minister’s revelation he was first aware of the over run on the national children’s hospital in August was evidence of his policy of “drip feeding information.”

Rejected criticism

Speaking on Prime Time Mr Harris last night rejected criticism about why the information had not been revealed in the Dáil or during the negotiations on the Budget and renewing the confidence and supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

He said the Taoiseach and Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure were informed of the situation “at the appropriate moment” in November. He added that his department had been “seeking to engage” with the Department of Public Expenditure in September and October.

Mr Harris said he believed he had behaved entirely appropriately and that it was clear that he retained the confidence of the Taoiseach. He did not accept that he had withheld information from the Dáil.

He said a collective decision had been made to proceed with the project adding that delaying the hospital or retendering it would have cost more money. He added that the hospital board refused the €200m requested by the contractor.

Budget

Ms O’Reilly questioned why the Minister for Health did not flag the issue of the cost over run to the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform at an earlier stage.

“He was meeting Paschal Donohoe on a regular basis in the run up to the budget, he should have flagged it. He should have indicated to the Minister for Finance that there was a serious over run, after all he holds the purse strings.

“For ten and a half weeks he kept that information, he didn’t share it with colleagues.”

She said the Minister had mislead the Dáil, withheld information and had not answered questions, so his position was untenable.

“Fianna Fáil have to come out and express confidence in this Minister, they have to let us know their position, they were not told during Budget negotiations. We need to know if Fianna Fáil have full confidence in the Minister.”

Ms O’Reilly accused the Minister of “drip feeding” information and revealing details to journalists before informing Dáil colleagues. “That’s not acceptable.”

‘Extremely worrying’

Fianna Fáil TD Michael McGrath said the latest revelations are “extremely worrying” and called for the Taoiseach to provide further explanations about the controversy.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said he believed Mr Harris’s story was changing. “We know now he was aware of a potential increase in costs of €391m in August. Why did Minister Harris not reveal this when he was under questioning with me and my colleagues. Fianna Fáil has a real decision to make. They were misled in budget negotiations and in confidence-and-supply negotiations. How Fianna Fáil can continue in a confidence-and-supply deal while they have been misled is unbelievable.”

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday, Minister for Children Katherine Zappone also expressed her own concerns. “I know there are outstanding questions, and we have to get to the bottom of them. As an independent member of this Government, I want answers as well.”