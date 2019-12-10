Fianna Fáil to support Sinn Féin Bill on rent freeze

Fianna Fáil is to support a Sinn Féin Bill that would introduce a three-year rent freeze when it is voted on by the Dáil this week.

The Bill has been drafted by Sinn Féin housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin. The Dublin Mid West TD’s proposals would see the introduction of an immediate rent freeze on all existing and new tenancies, other than those on social housing supports.

Mr Ó Broin said it is an emergency proposal for an emergency situation, and that it would be reviewed after three years.

The Bill will not be voted on until the Dáil’s weekly voting block on Thursday. It seeks to amend the Residential Tenancies Act 2004.

It also calls on the Minister for Finance to commission a report examining the “structure and costs of introducing a refundable tax relief for all new and existing tenants in the private rented sector equivalent to 8 per cent of annual rental costs, to run in parallel with the temporary rent freeze”.

Fianna Fáil decided at its frontbench meeting on Tuesday to support the Bill in its early legislative stages to allow it progress to committee stage in the Oireachtas to allow for further discussion.

It means Mr Ó Broin’s Bill will almost certainly pass second stage in the Dáil this week.

Darragh O’Brien, the Fianna Fáil housing spokesman, said it requires “detailed pre-legislative scrutiny to ensure no unintended consequences”.

However, the Bill is unlikely to pass all legislative stages before the general election.