Fianna Fáil to make gains in Seanad as count continues

Fianna Fáil is set to make gains and win four seats in the Seanad election on the agricultural panel.

Former TD Niall Blaney got elected late on Tuesday night alongside the party’s Westmeath Senator Paul Daly on the 15th count. Cathaoirleach Denis O’Donovan reached the 94 vote quota earlier and the party’s former Roscommon TD Eugene Murphy will be elected to the Upper House on Wednesday when the count resumes.

They join poll topping Independent Victor Boyhan, the first Senator to be elected to this panel. Mr Boyhan expressed his delight at the victory and said he had worked very hard for the four years of the last Seanad.

Former Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan had not yet been elected on Tuesday night despite a third place showing on the first count, but will comfortably reach the quota with transfers from her party colleague Cllr Gerry Murray who is expected to be excluded during the ongoing count.

Green Party Senator Pippa Hackett is expected to hold her seat.

Labour Cllr Annie Hoey was also expected to take a seat, the party’s first in the new Seanad.

Fine Gael will retain its three seats and Minister of State Michael D’Arcy who lost his Wexford Dáil seat is set to be elected but it could be at the expense of the party’s Limerick Senator Maria Byrne.

Former cathaoirleach Paddy Burke who came in top of the Fine Gael candidates will reach the quota. The popular Mayo Senator has picked up transfers across the political divide. Cork Senator Tim Lombard also looks fairly certain to hold his seat.

Losses

But there are some Dáil casualties including former Carlow-Kilkenny TD Pat Deering who has been excluded along with former Cork East TD Kevin O’Keeffe.

Niall Blaney, who rejoined Fianna Fáil some years ago, is a son of late TD Harry Blaney and nephew of former government minister Neil Blaney who was sacked in the 1970 arms crisis.

In the last Seanad the party had two-and-a-half seats including Independent Brian O Dómhnaill who had formally been a party member and who lost his seat this time out.

Outgoing Senators, TDs and local and city county councillors make up the 1,691 voters who get to elect the new Upper House and have a vote on each of the five vocational panels - Agriculture (which has 11 seats), Culture and Education (5), Labour (11), Industrial and Commercial (9) and the Administrative panel (7).

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister of State and former Galway West TD Sean Kyne became the first Senator of the new Seanad followed by former Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne who served for just over two months following his November Dáil byelection victory, and high profile Brexit spokeswoman Lisa Chambers.

Louth Fine Gael Cllr John McGahon, nephew of the late Fine Gael TD Brendan McGahon was also elected along with Sinn Féin Senator Fintan Warfield, who retained his seat.

Counting began on Tuesday on the university panels which elect three Senators each on the National University of Ireland and Trinity College panels. It continued late into the night but both counts adjourned without a result.

The Covid-19 cocooning rules resulted in registrar Dr Attracta Halpin taking over as returning officer for NUI Chancellor Maurice Manning who was forced to stay at home because he is over 70.

Some 38,000 NUI graduates returned ballots, a higher turnout than in 2016 but the number of graduates rose by 12,000 to 112,000.

The Trinity turnout was an estimated 16,000 from a total electorate of 64,585. A first count is expected in both on Wednesday morning in a contest where all sitting Senators are seeking re-election.