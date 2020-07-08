Fianna Fáil to conduct ‘independent review’ of its general election performance

Fianna Fáil is to conduct an “independent review” into its general election performance, a meeting of the parliamentary party - the first since the formation of the government - was told on Wednesday evening.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also told his TDs and senators that he understood many of them were disappointed with his selection of ministers but the party now had to get on with the job of governing.

He acknowledged that the structures of the party should be improved to facilitate internal communications and to develop specific Fianna Fáil policies, which he hoped would rejuvenate the party.

