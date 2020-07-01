Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan turns down job as junior minister

The Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has turned down an offer of a junior ministerial post.

Mr O’Callaghan told The Irish Times he was offered a junior position in the Department of Justice, with responsibility for law reform.

“I was asked this afternoon by an Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, to accept an appointment as minister of state in the government. Having thought carefully about this offer I have decided not to accept,” he said.

“The reason I am not accepting is because I believe my energy and abilities will be better used as a backbench Fianna Fáil TD rather than as a junior member of government.

“At a time when many of our party’s senior members will be preoccupied with their ministerial duties, I want to devote more time to strengthening our great party by making it a more attractive option for young voters. I also believe Fianna Fáil needs strong voices outside government who can ensure that our party’s identity can be protected during the term of this coalition government.

“I wish Micheál and his government every success in the years ahead.”

The Government is set to appoint 17 junior ministers later on Wednesday.

Many TDs are this afternoon waiting to find out if they have they made the cut.

The Cabinet is due to meet later to approve the appointments. A number of front-runners for the posts in Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party say they have not yet been contacted.

The party leaders did not co-ordinate their appointments for the senior ministries resulting in controversy over the absence of a minister in the West.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will have eight junior ministers each, while the Greens will have four. Each party has already announced its “super junior” – a junior minister who gets to sit at the Cabinet, though does not lead a government department and is not a full Cabinet member. They are Dara Calleary (the chief whip), the Green Party’s Pippa Hackett and Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton. So seven remaining vacancies each for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, and three for the Greens.

There was intense speculation inside Fine Gael this afternoon that their top picks for the seven jobs include: Josepha Madigan, Martin Heydon, Damien English, Peter Burke, Brendan Griffin and Patrick O’Donovan.

However, on Wednesday afternoon Mr Griffin said he wanted to wish his successor in the Department of Tourism and Sport “the very best in difficult times ahead,” suggesting he may not make the cut in this Government’s selection of junior appointments.

The outgoing Minister for Education Joe McHugh is understood to have turned down a junior ministerial post.

In Fianna Fáil, Meath TD Thomas Byrne is in line for Helen McEntee’s old job as junior minister for Europe, sources say. Anne Rabbitte was widely tipped for Cabinet but was left disappointed so she may expect a nod.

Others include Waterford’s Mary Butler, Jack Chambers, Robert Troy and Charlie McConalogue.

Michael Moynihan, Marc McSharry and James Lawless are also in the running but given the limited space some may be left disappointed.

The Greens have three jobs and eight contenders. Brian Leddin, Malcolm Noonan and Marc Ó Cathasaigh are all in a strong position although questions remain over whether the party’s finance spokeswoman Neasa Hourigan will be offered a role.