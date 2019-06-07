Fianna Fáil takes mayoral chains in Dun Laoghaire and Fingal

Fianna Fail looks like it has consolidated its position on Dublin’s county councils taking two Cathaoirleach positions and one Leas Cathaoirleach.It is expected to take the Lord Mayor position on Dublin City Council.

On local authorities across Dublin the position of cathaoirleach is interchangeable with Mayor. The leas cathaoirleach is the deputy mayor.

At the inaugural meeting of the incoming Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council on Friday afternoon Fianna Fail’s Shay Brennan comfortably defeated Fine Gael’s Barry Saul by 23 votes to 14.

Although Fianna Fáil on Dun Laoghaire Rathdown has only seven seats compared to Fine Gael’s 13, Fianna Fáil secured the support of the Labour Party Greens and Independents to take the mayoral role.

The leas Cathaoirleach position went to Independent Deirdre Donnelly.

Fianna Fáil councillor Eoghan O’Brien was elected Cathaoirleach in Fingal, due to a combination of support from Fianna Fáil, the Green Party, Labour and Independents. Tom Kett also of Fianna fail was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

On South Dublin County Council, Fine Gael councillor Vicki Casserly was elected the first mayor of the council’s term, with Fianna Fáil’s Trevor Gilligan her deputy in a majority grouping combined of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and Independents. Under precendent this would ensure that Mr Gilligan secures the Cathaoirleach’s position next year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Paul McAuliffe, is set to be elected the 350th Lord Mayor of Dublin City Council on Friday in a voting pact with the Green party and Labour and the Social Democrats.

The Green Party will likely take the chain of office next year, and depending on the make-up of the pact Fianna Fáil or the Greens could take it again before the next local elections.

Fianna Fáil has not had a Lord mayor in over a decade since Eibhlin Byrne in 2008.

Finglas native McAuliffe, a 10-year veteran of the council, is in line to run for the Dáil in the next general election, where the party hopes he will unseat Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who he lost out to for the final seat in Dublin North West in 2016.

In Limerick Fianna Fail and Fine Gael divided the roles between them. Fine Gael’s Michel Sheahan was elected Mayor of the City and County. He was proposed by John Sheahan of Fine Gael and seconded by Michael Collins of Fianna Fail. Cllr Adam Teskey (FG) was elected as Deputy Mayor. In Waterford Labour councillor John Pratt was elected mayor of the city and county council.

Any party can put forward a mayor for election, with the candidate who gets the most votes from their fellow councillors securing the chain of office for the next year.