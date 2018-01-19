Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin made a surprise announcement on Thursday that he would vote in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment. His decision to support the proposal to legalise abortion on request in the early months of pregnancy, and in specific circumstances thereafter, has “earned him plaudits from repeal campaigners but stunned members of his party”, Sarah Bardon and Pat Leahy report.

The Irish Times would like to hear from Fianna Fáil supporters about what you think of Mr Martin’s declaration. Were you surprised? Did you think it was “brave”, as some TDs have said? Do you agree or disagree with his new stance on the issue? Do you think it will divide the party? Could it make you reconsider your own views and voting intentions?

Fianna Fáil supporters: What do you think of Micheál Martin’s abortion stance?

You can share your views by filling in this form. A selection of responses may be used in our reporting.

Thank you.