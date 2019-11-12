Fianna Fáil senator urged to meet Travellers after derogatory tweets

It would be “beneficial” for a Fianna Fáil senator who posted tweets which were derogatory about Travellers to meet representatives of the community, one of the party’s senior TDs has said.

Jim O’Callaghan, the Fianna Fáil justice spokesman, said Lorraine Clifford-Lee, who is standing for the party in the Dublin Fingal byelection, had apologised for the comments.

Ms Clifford-Lee, who is Fianna Fáil spokesperson on justice in the Seanad, posted a number of tweets in 2011 which she has apologised for and which Fianna Fáil has said it does not condone.

One tweet said her car had been “stolen by some knacker” while another, on fashion, said “some pieces are cute but others look like something from a traveller wedding”.

Mr O’Callaghan said the tweets were “offensive, particularly to Travelling people”.

“However, she has apologised for it and I have to say, having worked with her in the justice and equality area over the past three and half years, she has always advocated the line that Fianna Fáil has put forward in terms of inclusivity and equality.”

Martin Collins of Traveller rights group Pavee Point said Ms Clifford-Lee should not be “in public office”. Mr O’Callaghan suggested Ms Clifford-Lee had to rebuild bridges to the Travelling community.

“Lorraine should apologise, she has apologised. I think she will need to build bridges with people such as Pavee Point. There is a task ahead of her to rebuild those bridges.

“I think it would be beneficial for her to meet with Pavee Point. I take on board very seriously what Martin Collins said and I agree with him that the comments that she made displayed prejudice towards Travellers and were discriminatory.

“I believe in redemption, I believe in change. She has now resiled from that, she has apologised for them, she has said they were wrong.

“I would just be concerned if because of something inappropriate that somebody said seven or eight years ago that their political career would end.”

Mr O’Callaghan was speaking ahead of a Fianna Fáil private members motion into the inquiry of 23 year old law graduate Shane O’Farrell in 2011.

Mr O’Farrell was killed in a hit and run accident while cycling near his home in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. He was killed by a man who had 42 previous convictions.

Ms Clifford-Lee has now cleared her Twitter page of all previous tweets.