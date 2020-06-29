Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly set to be Seanad chair as Upper House meets

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly is set to be the new Cathaoirleach, or chairman, of the Seanad after being selected by the party’s Senators.

The Kenmare, Co Kerry estate agent, who has been a Senator since 2007, was chosen after what was described as at “tight vote”, at a meeting this morning.

The numbers were not divulged in the secret ballot between Mr Daly, outgoing Cathaoirleach Denis O’Donovan from Co Cork and Cavan Senator Diarmuid Wilson.

Mr Daly will have to be formally voted in when the Seanad meets this afternoon but the Coalition numbers ensure his victory.

The post goes to Fianna Fáil following the decision to make former minister and Taoiseach’s appointee Regina Doherty leader of the Upper House.

Seanad Éireann meets at 2.30pm today for the first time following the appointment of the 11 Taoiseach’s nominees to deal with emergency anti-terrorist and crime-gang legislation that must be renewed by midnight.

The 49 Senators elected three months ago to the new Seanad and the 11 appointees will also decide on the Cathaoirleach of the House.

One of the 11 appointees, former minister for social protection Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty, is to be Seanad leader and the role of Cathaoirleach was expected to go to Fianna Fáil.

All 60 Senators will meet for the first time in the Convention Centre Dublin this afternoon, where the Dáil met on Saturday, because of social distancing requirements.

The appointees include Traveller rights activist Eileen Flynn, the only non-political appointment of the 11.

Nine appointees are women and all four for Fine Gael are women, fulfilling a pledge from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after none of the party’s female candidates were among the 49 elected Senators.

Renewal of the Offences Against the State Act and the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act is debated annually and was held up for months because the Seanad was not deemed fully constituted without all 60 members.

Outgoing taoiseach Leo Varadkar was not empowered to appoint the 11, which was for incoming Taoiseach Micheál Martin to confirm.

The appointments mean the Seanad is now fully constituted to renew the emergency provisions relating to prosecution of serious criminal and terrorist offences and trials before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

The Dáil renewed the emergency provisions last week and following a commitment from then minister for justice Charlie Flanagan to hold a comprehensive, independent review of the measures, Sinn Féin abstained in the vote on the renewal.

The party has consistently opposed the legislation since it first entered the Dáil in 1997.

The legislation has been used to prosecute IRA members.

A three judge High Court on Monday found the first meeting of the Seanad can only lawfully take place with its full membership of 60, rejecting arguments on behalf of 10 elected senators that the Seanad can legislate with 49 elected members and without the Taoiseach’s nominees.

Ten of the 49 elected members brought proceedings disputing the view of then taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the State that the Seanad could meet and pass laws without the 11 Senators, who had not been appointed at the time the proceedings were brought.