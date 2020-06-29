Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly elected Seanad chair as Upper House meets

Fianna Fáil Senator Mark Daly has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Seanad by 46 votes to six of the Upper House.

Mr Daly was sacked as deputy leader of the House in 2018. Earlier he was the surprise victor in a three-way internal Fianna Fáil contest for the nomination, against outgoing cathaoirleach Denis O’Donovan and Diarmuid Wilson at a meeting of the party’s 20 Senators.

Mr Daly is a poll topping Kenmare, Co Kerry Senator who is highly popular with local authority councillors but out of step with the party leadership.

He had been sacked as deputy leader of the Seanad in November 2018 when he and TD Eamon O Cuiv took part in the apparent election launch for the party of an Independent councillor in Fermanagh.

His victory after an assiduous campaign came as a surprise to many in what was described as a “tight” vote but one Fianna Fail Senator said that “there is a need to ensure that our identity was asserted and Mark best filled that vision”.

Another Senator said that “Denis O’Donovan and Diarmuid Wilson are lifelong friends but were like two bulls in a field and neither would give in and Mark Daly slipped through the gap”.

He has consistently called for the Government to prepare for a poll on a united Ireland and has written numerous reports on the issue.

He is also a regular visitor to the US campaigning on the rights of undocumented Irish .

He was nominated by party Seanad leader Lisa Chambers in the plenary session - sitting in the Convention Centre, Dublin to meet social distancing requirements- and seconded by Mr O’Donovan who paid tribute to his tenacity and said he had “surprised” him and added that he would bring a “new flair and approach” to the role.

There was a formal vote because Sinn Féin nominated Belfast-based Senator Niall O Donnghaile but Mr Daly was assured of victory because the three parties Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party have a majority.

The post went to Fianna Fáil following the decision to make former minister and Taoiseach’s appointee Regina Doherty leader of the Upper House.

Seanad Éireann met 2.30pm on Monday for the first time following the appointment of the 11 Taoiseach’s nominees to deal with emergency anti-terrorist and crime-gang legislation that must be renewed by midnight.

One of the 11 appointees, former minister for social protection Fine Gael Senator Regina Doherty, is to be Seanad leader.

Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers will be deputy leader of the Seanad. The former Mayo TD takes over as the party’s Seanad leader from Senator Catherine Ardagh.

All 60 Senators met for the first time in the Convention Centre Dublin , where the Dáil met on Saturday, because of social distancing requirements.

The appointees include Traveller rights activist Eileen Flynn, the only non-political appointment of the 11.

Travellers’ rights activist and now Senator Eileen Flynn. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Nine appointees are women and all four for Fine Gael are women, fulfilling a pledge from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar after none of the party’s female candidates were among the 49 elected Senators.

Renewal of the Offences Against the State Act and the Criminal Justice (Amendment) Act is debated annually and was held up for months because the Seanad was not deemed fully constituted without all 60 members.

Outgoing taoiseach Leo Varadkar was not empowered to appoint the 11, which was for incoming Taoiseach Micheál Martin to confirm.

The appointments mean the Seanad is now fully constituted to renew the emergency provisions relating to prosecution of serious criminal and terrorist offences and trials before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

The Dáil renewed the emergency provisions last week and following a commitment from then minister for justice Charlie Flanagan to hold a comprehensive, independent review of the measures, Sinn Féin abstained in the vote on the renewal.

The party has consistently opposed the legislation since it first entered the Dáil in 1997.

The legislation has been used to prosecute IRA members.

A three judge High Court on Monday found the first meeting of the Seanad can only lawfully take place with its full membership of 60, rejecting arguments on behalf of 10 elected senators that the Seanad can legislate with 49 elected members and without the Taoiseach’s nominees.

Ten of the 49 elected members brought proceedings disputing the view of then taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the State that the Seanad could meet and pass laws without the 11 Senators, who had not been appointed at the time the proceedings were brought.