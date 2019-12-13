Fianna Fáil says ‘natural’ date for general election is after Easter

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said that there should be an orderly wind down of the current Government and a general election should not take place until after Easter.

There needs to be clarity and certainty about Brexit, he told RTÉ Radio’s News at One. “The natural cut off point for this Dáil should be Easter.”

There were key issues to be dealt with before the end of the Government, he added.

When asked about the possibility of further “no confidence” motions in Government Ministers, Mr Martin said he had not “played games” and had demonstrated good faith.

A date would have to be agreed to conclude the life span of this parliament “to do this properly and professionally”. Putting down motions was just political manoeuvring and “a political stunt” during the byelections, Mr Martin said.

In Brussels, the Taoiseach deflected questions on a possible general election date shortly after the UK’s scheduled departure from the EU of January 31st.

Asked about Mr Martin’s comments about a post-Easter election, Mr Varadkar said: “My preference has always been for an election in the summer of 2020. However that may not be under the control of me or the leader if Fianna Fáil, and we saw how tight the numbers were on the last vote and we see some indications from even members of Fianna Fáil that they might vote differently on a future confidence motion..

“But I definitely don’t think now is the right time for an election. We need to see Brexit through and we also need to focus in particular in the next few weeks on Northern Ireland and trying to get those institutions back up and running. So my focus is not on elections.”

Asked if he would sit down with Mr Martin to discuss it, Mr Varadkar said he expected to meet him at the beginning of the next parliamentary term.

On whether the UK election result had cleared the way for a general election at home, Mr Varadkar replied: “I think we’re getting ahead of ourselves a little bit there. First of all we want to see the withdrawal agreement ratified. . . and secondly I think there really has to be a focus between now and January 13th on Northern Ireland and getting the Assembly and Executive up and running.

“I’ve always said that if it is my choice – and it may not be my choice – that the general election in Ireland would happen at the right time for the country. And that’s still not yet.”

In a similar vein, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said people were “getting a little carried away” about the prospect of a general election after Christmas.

“We have a confidence and supply agreement in place with Fianna Fáil. What keeps that agreement in place certainly for the last 12 months has been Brexit. We haven’t concluded what we want to conclude for Ireland and Brexit yet, we need to get the withdrawal agreement finalised and we need to see it ratified in the UK and of course in the European parliament,” Mr Coveney told Today with Sean O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio.

He said: “I believe that will happen now in January – towards the end of January in the European Parliament maybe even earlier in the British parliament and that means that the United Kingdom will leave at the end of January.

“Then we’ll move into February and we will be at the start of another big challenge for Ireland, to make sure that the future relationship that is designed, negotiated and agreed between the EU and the UK is one that protects the British-Irish relationship, the €70billion of trade that we have east/west between these two islands each year and we will focus on that.

“Of course, at some point in the next six months or so we will have a general election, but everybody has a responsibility to get the timing right of that in the interests of the country and of our positioning in the context of Brexit in particular, rather than party political interests.”