Fianna Fáil’s Paul McAuliffe elected Lord Mayor of Dublin

Dublin City Council has appointed its first Fianna Fáil mayor in more than a decade.

Fianna Fáil councillor from Finglas Paul McAuliffe became the city’s 350th lord mayor following a multi-party pact.

Fianna Fáil has not had a Lord Mayor in over a decade since Eibhlin Byrne in 2008, and before that its last was Royston Brady in 2003.

To maintain a voting pact on Dublin City Council for the next five years, the support of 32 of the 63 councillors was needed.

With Fianna Fáil on 11 seats, the Greens on 10 and Labour holding eight seats, the support of five others was needed.

Mr McAuliffe comfortably defeated Independent councillor and homelessness campaigner Anthony Flynn and Fine Gael councillor Ray McAdam at the inaugural meeting of the incoming Dublin City Council in City Hall on Friday afternoon. Fianna Fáil’s Tom Brabazon was elected deputy Lord Mayor.

Finglas native McAuliffe, a 10-year veteran of the council, is in line to run for the Dáil in the next general election, where the party hopes he will unseat Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who he lost out to for the final seat in Dublin North West in 2016.

Mr McAuliffe paid tribute to his wife Ciara and family and said he was “overwhelmed”at becoming mayor. He cited housing and climate action as his top priorities for his term.

“This council will lead again on public and affordable housing. We will do it on our terms and we will be the lead developers. Housing is a social issue but is also an economic issue. Our failure to tackle housing has damaged families and damaged the competitiveness of this city. The solutions must be delivered and we need to lead by example,” he said.

Newly elected @LordMayorDublin @PaulMcauliffe with wife Ciara, children Millie & Hugh and his parents / in laws. "It's a special honour to be elected & I feel a huge responsibility." pic.twitter.com/eznfp8DTtq — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) June 7, 2019

Mr McAuliffe said he was wearing a small blue pin to champion mental health and mental fitness and the doors of the Mansion House would be open to advocates for metal health.

He said the council will take a lead in tackling illegal dumping and “the scourge” of drug-dealing on the streets.

Independent councillor Damian O’Farrell asked if all three candidates would stay on for the role if some of them are running in the general election.

Outgoing Lord Mayor Nial Ring said the Deputy Lord Mayor would take up the role and until the council reconvened and another new one would be voted in.

Mr Ring recalled recalled the celebration of the first Dáil and the Dublin football team winning four All-Ireland finals in a row as highlights of his term.

“I hope Lord Mayor number 350 has as an exciting term as I had,” Mr Ring said.

Fianna Fáil

Fianna Fail looks has consolidated its position on Dublin’s councils taking three cathaoirligh/mayor positions and one Leas Cathaoirleach.

On local authorities across Dublin, the position of Cathaoirleach is interchangeable with Mayor. The Leas Cathaoirleach is the Deputy Mayor.

At the inaugural meeting of the incoming Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Council on Friday afternoon, Fianna Fail’s Shay Brennan comfortably defeated Fine Gael’s Barry Saul by 23 votes to 14.

Although in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Fianna Fáil has only seven seats compared to Fine Gael’s 13, it secured the support of the Labour Party Greens and Independents to take the mayoral role.

The Leas Cathaoirleach position went to Independent Deirdre Donnelly.

Fianna Fáil councillor Eoghan O’Brien was elected Cathaoirleach in Fingal, due to a combination of support from Fianna Fáil, the Green Party, Labour and Independents. Tom Kett also of Fianna Fáil was elected Leas Cathaoirleach.

On South Dublin County Council, Fine Gael councillor Vicki Casserly was elected the first mayor of the council’s term, with Fianna Fáil’s Trevor Gilligan her deputy in a majority grouping combined of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, the Green Party and Independents. Under precedent this would ensure that Mr Gilligan secures the Cathaoirleach’s position next year.

In Limerick, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael divided the roles between them. Fine Gael’s Michel Sheahan was elected Mayor of the City and County. He was proposed by John Sheahan of Fine Gael and seconded by Michael Collins of Fianna Fáil. Cllr Adam Teskey (FG) was elected as Deputy Mayor. In Waterford, Labour councillor John Pratt was elected Mayor of the City and County Council.

Any party can put forward a mayor for election, with the candidate who gets the most votes from their fellow councillors securing the chain of office for the next year.