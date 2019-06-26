Fianna Fáil’s McGrath signals budget battles ahead
Party finance spokesman criticises Donohoe for locking into budget package figure of €2.8 billion
Michael McGrath firmly stated his party’s political philosophy in the Dáil last night
Good morning.
Yesterday saw the publication of the summer economic statement, with Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe saying a budget-day package of €2.8 billion - with €700 million available for new spending - will be available to him on October 8th, deal or no-deal Brexit. The Government will, however, allow the State finances swing from a surplus to a deficit if the UK crashes out of the EU without a deal.