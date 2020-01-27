Fianna Fáil promises to clamp down on false insurance claims

Fianna Fáil has pledged to increase penalties for fraudulent insurance claims and to force fraudulent claimants pay the legal expenses for defendants.

The party began the third week of the general election campaign by outlining its plans to tackle insurance costs.

Finance spokesman Michael McGrath said that Fianna Fáil would immediately call a “crisis summit” if it is in the next government and would attempt to introduce legislation to cap payouts. If this is not successful or possible the party says it would call a referendum to allow payouts to be capped.

Mr McGrath also accused Fine Gael of running a “Trump-style operation fear” campaign and said the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe had made a mistake in outlining how much funding he would make available for a renegotiated public pay deal.

Mr McGrath accused the outgoing Government of having a “completely hands-off approach” to insurance reform at Cabinet level.

“This issue did not feature at Cabinet level in as far as we can establish. At the end of the day what this issue boils down to is play centres that have had to close, businesses that face the inevitable process of closing. This is a dysfunctional market. The failure to implement insurance reform is doing enormous damage to our society. And this crisis is growing.”

The party also said it would regulate claims management companies and would establish a publicly funded Garda fraud unit.

A working group set up by the Government four years ago to look at rising insurance premiums recommended a dedicated Garda unit – to be financed by insurers – to deal with fraudulent and exaggerated personal injury claims.

It is estimated fraudulent claims add on average €50 to insurance premiums a year.

Meanwhile Mr McGrath sharply criticised Fine Gael for what he said were “desperate” attack tactics.

Last Saturday Fine Gael published a fake Fianna Fáil manifesto accusing the party of having “no costings” and “no credibility”.

Mr McGrath said the party stands over all aspects of its manifesto. “I think what we are seeing from Fine Gael now is project fear, they are becoming increasingly desperate that their message is not resonating with the Irish people.”

Over the weekend, the Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said Fianna Fáil had not provided adequate resources for a new public pay deal.

Mr McGrath indicated that Fianna Fáil would raise revenue through increased taxes in the coming budgets.

“What Paschal Donohoe has put forward will be seen as an opening offer from Fine Gael. We have allowed adequate headroom in relation to our figures for a new public service pay deal. What we have not done is factor in additional revenue from compliance and taxation measures on tobacco for example.

“These measures will of course be options for Government in respect of the budgets to come in the next years.”