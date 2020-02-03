Fianna Fáil, Labour and Greens the most popular coalition option in Irish Times poll
Inconclusive outcome likely to result in pressure on Micheál Martin to consider all options
Eamon Ryan, Micheál Martin, Brendan Howlin: Offered a series of potential coalition arrangements for the next government, the most popular option found in the Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll was the Green Party, Fianna Fáil and Labour, which was the first choice of 17 per cent of voters.
Voters are divided on the choice of who should form the next government, according to today’s Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll, though options involving Fianna Fáil receive the most support.
